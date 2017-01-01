Government is in the process of amending the Public Financial Management Act to limit the country’s fiscal deficit to between three and five per cent of GDP starting from 2018, the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has disclosed.

According Dr Bawumia, that was a demonstration of commitment by government to keeping fiscal discipline so that every investor, both internal and external and every player in our economy would know that going forward from 2018 Ghana's fiscal deficit would always be within the range of three and five per cent of GDP